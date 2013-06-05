June 5 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2.0 billion of benchmark bills at mixed interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills due Sept. 4, 2013 at a 0.064 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from the 0.063 percent rate for $1.0 billion of three-month bills sold May 29.

The company also sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills due Dec. 4, 2013 at a 0.095 percent rate, down from the 0.100 percent rate for $1.0 billion of six-month bills sold a week ago.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.984 with a money market yield of 0.064 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.952 with a money market yield of 0.095 percent.

Settlement is June 5-6.