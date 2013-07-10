July 10 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S.
home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2 billion of
benchmark bills at lower interest rates compared with last
week's sale of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills
due Oct. 9, 2013 at a 0.066 percent stop-out rate, or lowest
accepted rate, down from the 0.078 percent rate for $1 billion
of three-month bills sold July 3.
The company also sold $1 billion of six-month bills due
Jan. 8, 2014 at a 0.113 percent rate, down from the 0.120
percent rate for $1 billion of six-month bills sold last week.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.983 with a money
market yield of 0.066 percent. The six-month bills were priced
at 99.943 with a money market yield of 0.113 percent.
Settlement is July 10-11.