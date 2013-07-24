BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada to repurchase up to 30 mln of its common shares
* Royal Bank Of Canada to repurchase up to 30 million of its common shares
July 24 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2.0 billion of benchmark bills at mixed interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae said it sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills due Oct. 23, 2013 at a 0.050 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, unchanged from last week's rate for its sale of $1.0 billion of three-month bills.
The company also sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills due Jan. 22, 2014 at a 0.090 percent rate, down from the 0.095 percent rate for $1.0 billion of six-month bills sold last week.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.987 with a money market yield of 0.050 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.954 with a money market yield of 0.090 percent.
Settlement is July 24-25.
* Hyduke Energy Services Inc. Announces closing of acquisition of Western Manufacturing Ltd. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, March 9 A commercial flock of 17,000 chickens in Tennessee has been culled after becoming infected with low-pathogenic bird flu, state agricultural officials said on Thursday, days after a more dangerous form of the disease killed poultry in a neighboring county.