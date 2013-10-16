BRIEF-Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.24
March 2 Northwest Healthcare Properties Reit * Q4 adjusted FFO per share C$0.22 * Qtrly FFO per unit $0.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 16 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $500 million of benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae said it sold $250 million of three-month bills due Jan. 15, 2014 at a 0.175 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from the 0.120 percent rate for $250 million of three-month bills sold Oct. 9.
The company sold $250 million of six-month bills due April 16, 2014 at a 0.189 percent rate, also up from the 0.145 percent rate for $250 million of six-month bills sold a week ago.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.956 with a money market yield of 0.175 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.904 with a money market yield of 0.189 percent.
Settlement is Oct. 16-17.
SYDNEY, March 3 The dollar held broad gains on Friday as the risk of an imminent U.S. interest rate hike slugged sovereign bonds and commodities, even managing to sour Wall Street's party as the reality of rising borrowing costs began to sink in.
TOKYO, March 3 Japanese stocks edged down on Friday as investors took profits before the weekend, after hitting a 14-month high the previous day on rising expectations for a U.S. interest rate hike this month.