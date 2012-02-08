Feb 8 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $1 billion of benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last week's sales of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $500 million of three-month bills due May 9, 2012, at a 0.088 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from a 0.074 percent rate for its sale of $500 million three-month bills on Feb. 1.

The company also sold $500 million of six-month bills due Aug. 8, 2012, at a 0.117 percent stop-out rate, higher than the 0.098 percent rate for $1 billion of six-month bills sold a week ago.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.978 with a money market yield of 0.088 percent, and the six-month bills were priced at 99.941 with a money market yield of 0.117 percent.

Settlement is Feb. 8-9. (Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)