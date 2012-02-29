BRIEF-Financial 15 Split Corp announces successful overnight offering
* Financial 15 Split Corp announces successful overnight offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 29 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $500 million of benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last week's sales of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae sold $250 million of three-month bills due May 30, 2012, at a 0.104 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from the 0.080 percent rate for last week's sale of $250 million three-month bills.
The company sold $250 million of six-month bills due Aug. 29, 2012, at a 0.145 percent stop-out rate, also up from a 0.125 percent rate for its $250 million of bills sold Feb. 22.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.974 with a money market yield of 0.104 percent, and the six-month bills were priced at 99.927 with a money market yield of 0.145 percent.
Settlement is March 1. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Financial 15 Split Corp announces successful overnight offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Farmland Partners - on Feb 14, entered into loan agreement which provides for term loan of $27.2 million; term loan matures on February 14, 2027 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lbvvHx) Further company coverage:
Feb 16 U.S. stocks eked out enough gains at the open on Thursday for the Dow and the Nasdaq to hit all-time intraday highs for the sixth session in a row, helped by gains in technology and energy companies.