March 7 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $500 million of benchmark bills at lower interest rates compared with last week's sales of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae sold $250 million of three-month bills due June 6, 2012, at a 0.078 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, down from the 0.104 percent rate for last week's sale of $250 million three-month bills.

The company sold $250 million of six-month bills due Sept. 5, 2012, at a 0.135 percent stop-out rate, down from a 0.145 percent rate for its $250 million six-month bills sold Feb. 29.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.980 with a money market yield of 0.078 percent, and the six-month bills were priced at 99.932 with a money market yield of 0.135 percent.

Settlement is March 7-8. (Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by James Dalgleish)