March 14 Fannie Mae, the largest
U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $500 million
of benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last
week's sales of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae sold $250 million of three-month bills due June
13, 2012 at a 0.102 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted
rate, up from a 0.078 percent rate for last week's sale of $250
million in three-month bills.
The company also sold $250 million of six-month bills due
Sept. 12, 2012 at a 0.160 percent rate, also up from a 0.135
percent rate for its $250 million of six-month bills sold on
March 7.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.974 with a money
market yield of 0.102 percent, and the six-month bills were
priced at 99.919 with a money market yield of 0.160 percent.
Settlement is March 14-15.
