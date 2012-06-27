June 27 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2 billion of benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae sold $1 billion of three-month bills due Sept. 26, 2012 at a 0.120 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from the 0.119 percent rate for last week's sale of $1 billion of three-month bills.

The company also sold $1 billion of six-month bills due Dec. 26, 2012 at a 0.167 percent rate, up from the 0.159 percent rate for its $1 billion of six-month bills sold on June 20.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.970 with a money market yield of 0.120 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.916 with a money market yield of 0.167 percent.

Settlement is June 27-28. (Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by James Dalgleish)