Aug 8 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding
source, said on Wednesday it sold $3 billion of benchmark bills at mixed
interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae said it sold $1.5 billion of three-month bills due Nov. 7, 2012
at a 0.124 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from the 0.120
percent rate for last week's sale of $1 billion of three-month bills.
The company also sold $1.5 billion of six-month bills due Feb. 6, 2013 at a
0.150 percent rate, down from the 0.153 percent rate for its $1 billion of
six-month bills sold Aug 1.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.969 with a money market yield of
0.124 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.924 with a money market
yield of 0.150 percent.
Settlement is Aug. 8-9.
