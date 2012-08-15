BRIEF-NV Gold announces private placement of up to C$800,000
* Placement is an offering of up to 4 million units at C$0.20 per unit
Aug 15 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $4.0 billion of benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae said it sold $2.0 billion of three-month bills due Nov. 14, 2012 at a 0.134 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from the 0.124 percent rate for last week's sale of $1.5 billion of three-month bills.
The company also sold $2.0 billion of six-month bills due Feb. 13, 2013 at a 0.165 percent rate, also up from the 0.150 percent rate for its $1.5 billion of six-month bills sold Aug 8.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.966 with a money market yield of 0.134 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.917 with a money market yield of 0.165 percent.
Settlement is Aug. 15-16.
Feb 16 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LJUBLJANA, Feb 16 Slovenia's sole nuclear power plant Krsko (NEK) automatically halted operations on Thursday after detecting an as yet undiagnosed irregularity, NEK spokeswoman Ida Novak Jerele told Reuters.