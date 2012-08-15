Aug 15 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $4.0 billion of benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $2.0 billion of three-month bills due Nov. 14, 2012 at a 0.134 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from the 0.124 percent rate for last week's sale of $1.5 billion of three-month bills.

The company also sold $2.0 billion of six-month bills due Feb. 13, 2013 at a 0.165 percent rate, also up from the 0.150 percent rate for its $1.5 billion of six-month bills sold Aug 8.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.966 with a money market yield of 0.134 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.917 with a money market yield of 0.165 percent.

Settlement is Aug. 15-16.