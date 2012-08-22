Aug 22 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S.
home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $3 billion of
benchmark bills at lower interest rates compared with last
week's sale of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae said it sold $1.5 billion of three-month bills
due Nov. 21, 2012 at a 0.121 percent stop-out rate, or lowest
accepted rate, down from the 0.134 percent rate for last week's
sale of $2 billion of three-month bills.
The company sold $1.5 billion of six-month bills due Feb.
20, 2013 at a 0.160 percent rate, down from the 0.165 percent
rate for its $2 billion of six-month bills sold Aug 15.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.969 with a money
market yield of 0.121 percent. The six-month bills were priced
at 99.919 with a money market yield of 0.160 percent.
Settlement is Aug. 22-23.