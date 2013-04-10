April 10 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $500 million of benchmark bills at mixed interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $250 million of three-month bills due July 10, 2013 at a 0.073 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from the 0.070 percent rate for $250 million of three-month bills sold April 3.

The company also sold $250 million of six-month bills due Oct. 9, 2013 at a 0.109 percent rate, down from the 0.116 percent rate for $250 million of six-month bills sold a week ago.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.982 with a money market yield of 0.073 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.945 with a money market yield of 0.109 percent.

Settlement is April 10-11.