BRIEF-Constellium Q4 loss per share 0.19 Euro
* Constellium reports full-year and fourth quarter 2016 results
April 17 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $500 million of benchmark bills at lower interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae said it sold $250 million of three-month bills due July 17, 2013 at a 0.065 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, down from the 0.073 percent rate for $250 million of three-month bills sold April 10.
The company also sold $250 million of six-month bills due Oct. 16, 2013 at a 0.100 percent rate, down from the 0.109 percent rate for $250 million of six-month bills sold a week ago.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.984 with a money market yield of 0.065 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.949 with a money market yield of 0.100 percent.
Settlement is April 17-18.
* Constellium reports full-year and fourth quarter 2016 results
* Xtreme Drilling Corp. Announces full year 2016 financial and operating results, 2017 outlook and a long term contract for the first 850XE rig
March 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.