May 1 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $1 billion of benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $500 million of three-month bills due July 31, 2013 at a 0.073 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from the 0.059 percent rate for $250 million of three-month bills sold April 24.

The company also sold $500 million of six-month bills due Oct. 30, 2013 at a 0.100 percent rate, up from the 0.095 percent rate for $250 million of six-month bills sold a week ago.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.982 with a money market yield of 0.073 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.949 with a money market yield of 0.100 percent.

Settlement is May 1-2.