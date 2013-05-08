Microsoft Outlook service hit by outage
March 7 A variety of online services from Microsoft Corp suffered outages for several hours on Tuesday across Western Europe and the Eastern United States, according to the company's technical support sites.
May 8 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2.0 billion of benchmark bills at lower interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae said it sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills due Aug. 7, 2013 at a 0.065 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, down from the 0.073 percent rate for $500 million of three-month bills sold May 1.
The company also sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills due Nov. 6, 2013 at a 0.095 percent rate, down from the 0.100 percent rate for $500 million of six-month bills sold a week ago.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.984 with a money market yield of 0.065 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.952 with a money market yield of 0.095 percent.
Settlement is May 8-9.
March 7 A U.S. judge on Tuesday ruled against native tribes seeking to stop the Dakota Access Pipeline from moving forward on the basis that it would prevent them from practicing religious ceremonies, as legal options for opponents of the project narrow.
March 7 Blue Origin, a rocket company owned by Amazon.com Inc Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos, has signed France's Eutelsat Communications SA as its first customer for satellite launch services, he said on Tuesday.