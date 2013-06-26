June 26 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S.
home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2 billion of
benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last
week's sale of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills
due Sept. 25, 2013 at a 0.100 percent stop-out rate, or lowest
accepted rate, up from the 0.085 percent rate for $1 billion
of three-month bills sold June 19.
The company also sold $1 billion of six-month bills due
Dec. 26, 2013 at a 0.143 percent rate, up from the 0.115
percent rate for $1 billion of six-month bills sold last week.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.975 with a money
market yield of 0.100 percent. The six-month bills were priced
at 99.927 with a money market yield of 0.143 percent.
Settlement is June 26-27.