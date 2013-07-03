July 3 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S.
home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2.0 billion of
benchmark bills at lower interest rates compared with last
week's sale of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae said it sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills
due Oct. 2, 2013 at a 0.078 percent stop-out rate, or lowest
accepted rate, down from the 0.100 percent rate for $1.0 billion
of three-month bills sold June 26.
The company also sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills due
Jan. 2, 2014 at a 0.120 percent rate, also down from the 0.143
percent rate for $1.0 billion of six-month bills sold last week.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.980 with a money
market yield of 0.078 percent. The six-month bills were priced
at 99.939 with a money market yield of 0.120 percent.
Settlement is July 3.