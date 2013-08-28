Aug 28 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, on Wednesday said it sold $2.0 billion of benchmark bills at lower interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills due Nov. 27, 2013 at a 0.045 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, down from the 0.062 percent rate for $1.0 billion of three-month bills sold on Aug. 21.

The company also sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills due Feb. 26, 2014 at a 0.082 percent rate, also down from the 0.094 percent rate for $1.5 billion of six-month bills sold a week ago.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.989 with a money market yield of 0.045 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.959 with a money market yield of 0.082 percent.

Settlement is Aug. 28-29.