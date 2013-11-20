Nov 20 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S.
home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $1.0 billion of
benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last
week's sale of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae said it sold $500 million of three-month bills
due Feb. 19, 2014 at a 0.087 percent stop-out rate, or lowest
accepted rate, up from the 0.073 percent rate for $250 million
of three-month bills sold Nov. 13.
The company sold $250 million of six-month bills due
May 21, 2014 at a 0.109 percent rate, also up from the
0.105 percent rate for $250 million of six-month bills sold a
week ago.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.978 with a money
market yield of 0.087 percent. The six-month bills were priced
at 99.945 with a money market yield of 0.109 percent.
Settlement is Nov. 20-21.