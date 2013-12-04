Dec 4 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S.
home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $1.0 billion of
benchmark bills at mixed interest rates compared with last
week's sale of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae said it sold $500 million of three-month bills
due March 5, 2014 at a 0.080 percent stop-out rate, or lowest
accepted rate, down from the 0.091 percent rate for $500 million
of three-month bills sold Nov. 27.
The company sold $500 million of six-month bills due
June 4, 2014 at a 0.120 percent rate, unchanged from the
0.120 percent rate for $500 million of six-month bills sold a
week ago.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.980 with a money
market yield of 0.080 percent. The six-month bills were priced
at 99.939 with a money market yield of 0.120 percent.
Settlement is Dec. 3-4.