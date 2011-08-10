BRIEF-LPL Financial Holdings files for potential mixed shelf - SEC filing
* LPL Financial Holdings Inc - files for a potential mixed shelf; size undisclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Aug 9 Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2 billion of benchmark bills at lower interest rates compared with last week's sales of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills, due Nov. 9, 2011, at a 0.040 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, down from a 0.084 percent rate for last week's sale of $1 billion three-month bills.
The company also sold $1 billion of six-month bills due Feb. 8, 2012, at a 0.100 percent stop-out rate, down from a 0.140 percent rate for $1 billion of six-month bills sold a week ago.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.990 with a money market yield of 0.040 percent, and the six-month bills were priced at 99.949 with a money market yield of 0.100 percent.
Settlement is Aug. 10-11. (Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Advent Life Sciences Llp reports a 6.6 percent passive stake in Versartis Inc as of December 31, 2016 -sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanguard Group Inc reports a 6.45 percent passive stake in Square Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: