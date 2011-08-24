NEW YORK Aug 24 Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the
largest U.S. home funding source, on Wednesday said it sold $2
billion of benchmark bills at lower interest rates compared
with last week's sales of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills,
due Nov. 23, 2011, at a 0.035 percent stop-out rate, or lowest
accepted rate, down from a 0.060 percent rate for last week's
sale of $1 billion three-month bills.
The company also sold $1 billion of six-month bills due
Feb. 22, 2012, at a 0.115 percent stop-out rate, down from a
0.140 percent rate for $1 billion of six-month bills sold a
week ago.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.991 with a money
market yield of 0.035 percent, and the six-month bills were
priced at 99.942 with a money market yield of 0.115 percent.
Settlement is Aug. 24-25.
(Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by James Dalgleish)