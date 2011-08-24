NEW YORK Aug 24 Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the largest U.S. home funding source, on Wednesday said it sold $2 billion of benchmark bills at lower interest rates compared with last week's sales of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills, due Nov. 23, 2011, at a 0.035 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, down from a 0.060 percent rate for last week's sale of $1 billion three-month bills.

The company also sold $1 billion of six-month bills due Feb. 22, 2012, at a 0.115 percent stop-out rate, down from a 0.140 percent rate for $1 billion of six-month bills sold a week ago.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.991 with a money market yield of 0.035 percent, and the six-month bills were priced at 99.942 with a money market yield of 0.115 percent.

Settlement is Aug. 24-25. (Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by James Dalgleish)