NEW YORK, Sept 7 Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the largest U.S. home funding source, on Wednesday said it sold $2 billion of benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last week's sales of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills, due Dec. 7, 2011, at a 0.033 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from a 0.025 percent rate from last week's sale of $1.0 billion three-month bills.

The agency also sold $1 billion of six-month bills due March 7, 2012, at a 0.105 percent stop-out rate, also up from a 0.094 percent rate for $1 billion of six-month bills sold a week ago.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.992 with a money market yield of 0.033 percent, and the six-month bills were priced at 99.947 with a money market yield of 0.105 percent.

Settlement is Sept. 7-8. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by James Dalgleish)