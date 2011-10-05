Morgan Stanley exploring move to Manhattan's West Side -WSJ
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
NEW YORK Oct 5 Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2 billion of benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last week's sales of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills, due Jan. 4, 2012, at a 0.025 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from a 0.020 percent rate for the $1 billion three-month bills sold Sept. 28.
The company sold $1 billion of six-month bills due April 4, 2012, at a 0.091 percent stop-out rate, up from the 0.085 percent rate for $1 billion of six-month bills sold a week ago.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.994, with a money market yield of 0.025 percent, and the six-month bills were priced at 99.954, with a money market yield of 0.091 percent.
Settlement is Oct. 5-6. (Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by James Dalgleish)
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Independent brokerage LPL Financial Holdings Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit that surged 56 percent as an increase in advisory assets helped soften the costs of an uncertain regulatory environment.
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Oil prices were stable early on Friday, with OPEC-led production cuts supporting the market while soaring U.S. fuel inventories were weighing on crude.