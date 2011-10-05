NEW YORK Oct 5 Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2 billion of benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last week's sales of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills, due Jan. 4, 2012, at a 0.025 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from a 0.020 percent rate for the $1 billion three-month bills sold Sept. 28.

The company sold $1 billion of six-month bills due April 4, 2012, at a 0.091 percent stop-out rate, up from the 0.085 percent rate for $1 billion of six-month bills sold a week ago.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.994, with a money market yield of 0.025 percent, and the six-month bills were priced at 99.954, with a money market yield of 0.091 percent.

Settlement is Oct. 5-6. (Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by James Dalgleish)