Oct 19 Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the largest U.S.
home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2 billion of
benchmark bills at mixed interest rates compared with last
week's sales of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills,
due Jan. 18, 2012, at a 0.040 percent stop-out rate, or lowest
accepted rate, up from a 0.025 percent rate for its sale of $1
billion of three-month bills last week.
The company sold $1 billion of six-month bills due April
18, 2012, at a 0.095 percent stop-out rate, unchanged from its
sale of $1 billion in six-month bills sold a week ago.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.990 with a money
market yield of 0.040 percent, and the six-month bills were
priced at 99.952 with a money market yield of 0.095 percent.
Settlement is Oct. 19-20.
