Oct 26 Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2 billion of benchmark bills at lower interest rates compared with last week's sales of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills, due Jan. 25, 2012, at a 0.024 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, down from a 0.040 percent rate for its sale of $1 billion of three-month bills last week.

The company sold $1 billion of six-month bills due April 25, 2012, at a 0.085 percent stop-out rate, also down from a 0.095 percent rate for last weeks sale of $1 billion in six-month bills sold a week ago.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.994 with a money market yield of 0.024 percent, and the six-month bills were priced at 99.957 with a money market yield of 0.085 percent.

Settlement is Oct. 26-27. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by James Dalgleish)