Nov 2 Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2 billion of benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last week's sales of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills, due Feb. 1, 2012, at a 0.025 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from a 0.024 percent rate for its sale of $1 billion of three-month bills on Oct. 26.

The company also sold $1 billion of six-month bills due May 2, 2012, at a 0.088 percent stop-out rate, up from a 0.085 percent rate for last week's sale of $1 billion in six-month bills.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.994 with a money market yield of 0.025 percent, and the six-month bills were priced at 99.956 with a money market yield of 0.088 percent.

Settlement is Nov. 2-3. (Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by James Dalgleish)