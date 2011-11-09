Nov 9 Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2 billion of benchmark bills at lower interest rates compared with last week's sales of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills, due Feb. 8, 2012, at a 0.020 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, down from a 0.025 percent rate for its sale of $1 billion of three-month bills sold on Nov. 2.

The company also sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills due May 9, 2012, at a 0.073 percent stop-out rate, also down from a 0.088 percent rate for last week's sale of $1.0 billion in six-month bills.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.995 with a money market yield of 0.020 percent, and the six-month bills were priced at 99.963 with a money market yield of 0.073 percent.

Settlement is Nov. 9-10. ( Reporting by Caryn Trokie, editing by W Simon )