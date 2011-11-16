Nov 16 Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2 billion of benchmark bills at mixed interest rates compared with last week's sales of similar amounts and maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills, due Feb. 15, 2012, at a 0.023 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from the 0.020 percent rate for its sale of $1 billion of three-month bills on Nov. 9.

The company also sold $1 billion of six-month bills due May 16, 2012, at a 0.070 percent stop-out rate, down from a 0.073 percent rate for $1 billion in six-month bills sold a week ago.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.994 with a money market yield of 0.023 percent, and the six-month bills were priced at 99.965 with a money market yield of 0.070 percent.

Settlement is Nov. 16-17. (Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by James Dalgleish)