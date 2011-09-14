NEW YORK, Sept 14 Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2 billion of benchmark bills at mixed interest rates, compared with last week's sales of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills, due Dec. 14, 2011, at a 0.035 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from a 0.033 percent rate for last week's sale of $1.0 billion three-month bills.

The agency also sold $1 billion of six-month bills due March 14, 2012, at a 0.105 percent stop-out rate, unchanged from last week's rate for its $1 billion of six-month bills.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.991, with a money market yield of 0.035 percent, and the six-month bills were priced at 99.947, with a money market yield of 0.105 percent.

Settlement is Sept. 14-15. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)