UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, Sept 14 Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2 billion of benchmark bills at mixed interest rates, compared with last week's sales of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills, due Dec. 14, 2011, at a 0.035 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from a 0.033 percent rate for last week's sale of $1.0 billion three-month bills.
The agency also sold $1 billion of six-month bills due March 14, 2012, at a 0.105 percent stop-out rate, unchanged from last week's rate for its $1 billion of six-month bills.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.991, with a money market yield of 0.035 percent, and the six-month bills were priced at 99.947, with a money market yield of 0.105 percent.
Settlement is Sept. 14-15. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts