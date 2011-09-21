Sept 21 Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2 billion of benchmark bills at lower interest rates compared with last week's sales of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills, due Dec. 21, 2011, at a 0.024 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, down from a 0.035 percent rate for last week's sale of $1.0 billion three-month bills.

The agency also sold $1 billion of six-month bills due March 21, 2012, at a 0.084 percent stop-out rate, down from a 0.105 percent rate for last weeks sale of $1 billion of six-month bills.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.994, with a money market yield of 0.024 percent, and the six-month bills were priced at 99.958, with a money market yield of 0.084 percent.

Settlement is Sept. 21-22. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by James Dalgleish)