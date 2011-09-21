Sept 21 Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the largest U.S.
home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2 billion of
benchmark bills at lower interest rates compared with last
week's sales of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills,
due Dec. 21, 2011, at a 0.024 percent stop-out rate, or lowest
accepted rate, down from a 0.035 percent rate for last week's
sale of $1.0 billion three-month bills.
The agency also sold $1 billion of six-month bills due
March 21, 2012, at a 0.084 percent stop-out rate, down from a
0.105 percent rate for last weeks sale of $1 billion of
six-month bills.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.994, with a money
market yield of 0.024 percent, and the six-month bills were
priced at 99.958, with a money market yield of 0.084 percent.
Settlement is Sept. 21-22.
