NEW YORK, Sept 28 Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2 billion of benchmark bills at mixed interest rates compared with last week's sales of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills, due Dec. 28, 2011, at a 0.020 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, down from a 0.024 percent rate for the Sept. 21 sale of $1 billion three-month bills.

The company sold $1 billion of six-month bills due March 28, 2012, at a 0.085 percent stop-out rate, up from the 0.084 percent rate for $1 billion of six-month bills sold a week ago.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.995, with a money market yield of 0.020 percent, and the six-month bills were priced at 99.957, with a money market yield of 0.085 percent.

Settlement is Sept. 28-29. (Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by James Dalgleish)