June 28 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Thursday it sold $1 billion in a reopening of an existing benchmark issue.

The 0.500 percent notes, due July 2, 2015, were priced at 99.923 to yield 0.526 percent over comparable U.S. Treasuries.

Settlement is June 29. (Reporting by Pam Niimi)