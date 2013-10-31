NEW YORK Oct 31 Fannie Mae on
Thursday sued nine banks alleging manipulation of interest
rates.
The mortgage finance company filed its lawsuit in the U.S.
District Court in Manhattan. Smaller rival Freddie Mac
filed a similar lawsuit in March against more than a dozen
banks.
"Fannie Mae filed this action to recover losses it suffered
as a result of the defendants' manipulation of Libor," a
spokesman said. "We have a responsibility to be good stewards of
our resources."
The bank defendants in the Fannie Mae lawsuit include Bank
of America Corp, Barclays Plc, Citigroup Inc
, Credit Suisse Group Inc, Deutsche Bank AG
, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Rabobank,
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc and UBS AG.