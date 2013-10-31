By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK Oct 31 Fannie Mae sued nine
of the world's largest banks on Thursday, accusing them of
colluding to manipulate interest rates and seeking more than
$800 million of damages.
In a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in
Manhattan, the government-controlled mortgage company accused
the banks of conspiring for many years to suppress Libor, or the
London Interbank Offered Rate, including during the 2008
financial crisis.
Libor underpins hundreds of trillions of dollars of
transactions, and is used to set interest rates on such things
as credit cards, student loans and mortgages.
But according to Thursday's 71-page lawsuit, "defendants'
promises and representations regarding the legitimacy of Libor
were false," causing Fannie Mae to lose money on swaps,
mortgages, mortgage securities and other transactions.
The lawsuit adds to the legal headaches over whether banks
manipulated Libor and other rate benchmarks to boost profit or
appear healthier than they actually were.
Regulators in the United States, Europe and Asia have been
investigating many banks over alleged manipulation of Libor and
other rate benchmarks.
Four banks sued by Fannie Mae - Barclays Plc,
Rabobank, Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc and
UBS AG - have reached regulatory settlements that
totaled $3.6 billion and included admissions of wrongdoing.
The scandal also cost the jobs of Barclays' and Rabobank's
respective chief executives, Robert Diamond and Piet Moerland.
Other bank defendants in the Fannie Mae lawsuit are Bank of
America Corp, Citigroup Inc, Credit Suisse Group
AG, Deutsche Bank AG and JPMorgan Chase &
Co.
All nine banks declined to comment. Freddie Mac,
another government-controlled mortgage company, filed a similar
lawsuit in March seeking unspecified damages from more than one
dozen banks.
SEEKING FAVORS
The Fannie Mae lawsuit describes emails and other
communications that illustrate the alleged collusion.
In one instance, a rate submitter at Rabobank is quoted as
having admitted to have "always used to ask if anyone needed a
favour and vice versa ... a little unethical but always helps to
have friends in (the market)."
According to the complaint, the banks' Libor submissions
were "particularly striking" on days where they settled large
swap positions with Fannie Mae. The company estimated that it
lost $332 million on interest-rate swaps alone.
"Fannie Mae filed this action to recover losses it suffered
as a result of the defendants' manipulation of Libor," a
spokesman said. "We have a responsibility to be good stewards of
our resources."
The U.S. government bailed out Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in
2008. Both companies are now overseen by the Federal Housing
Finance Agency (FHFA), which tries to conserve and recover
assets for the benefit of taxpayers.
In 2011, the FHFA sued 18 banks and financial companies to
recover losses that it said Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac suffered
on about $200 billion of mortgage securities.
JPMorgan last week became the fourth defendant to settle in
that litigation, agreeing to pay $4 billion.
Fannie Mae's lawyers include Kathy Patrick, a partner at
Gibbs & Bruns who also represents investors that negotiated an
$8.5 billion settlement with Bank of America over mortgage
securities from the former Countrywide Financial Corp.
Patrick declined to comment on the Fannie Mae lawsuit.
Shares of Fannie Mae closed up 13 cents at $2.34.
The case is Federal National Mortgage Association v.
Barclays Bank Plc et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District
of New York, No. 13-07720.