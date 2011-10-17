Oct 17 Fannie Mae FNMA.OB plans to sell new five-year benchmark notes, said IFR on Monday.

The company is expected to sell the notes, which are due Nov. 15, 2016, on Oct. 18, with guidance set at about 38.5 basis points over comparable Treasuries, IFR said.

Barclays, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are the joint lead managers of the sale.

IFR is a Thomson Reuters service. (Reporting by Pam Niimi; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)