BRIEF-CBOE Holdings announces election and proration results relating to acquisition of BATS Global Markets
* Cboe holdings announces election and proration results relating to its acquisition of bats global markets
March 21 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Thursday it will not issue benchmark notes this week.
March 25 is the next date Fannie Mae is scheduled to announce a possible benchmark note sale.
Fannie Mae issued $6 billion of three-year notes on Feb. 14.
* Cboe holdings announces election and proration results relating to its acquisition of bats global markets
March 2 Amazon.com Inc blamed human error for the disruption in its cloud services that resulted in widespread glitches for its clients from news sites to government services on Tuesday.
* Nxstage medical announces ce mark for its nxgen hemodialysis system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: