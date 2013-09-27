Wells Fargo names Allen Parker general counsel
March 6 Wells Fargo & Co named Allen Parker general counsel, succeeding company veteran James Strother, who will retire.
(Corrects settlement date to Oct. 1 from Oct. 4, adds Deutsche Bank as joint lead manager and drops J.P. Morgan.)
Sept 26 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Thursday it expects to sell new five-year benchmark notes due Nov. 27, 2018 on Friday.
The joint lead managers on the sale are Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Nomura Securities.
Settlement is Oct. 1. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by James Dalgleish)
NEW YORK, March 6 Key world equity markets fell on Monday as U.S. President Donald Trump's allegations that he was wiretapped by his predecessor dimmed the prospects for U.S. tax reform plans, while the dollar rose on improved chances an anti-EU candidate will become France's president.
BOSTON, March 6 A group representing large institutional investors has approached stock index providers S&P Dow Jones Indices and MSCI Inc, looking to bar Snap Inc and any other company that sells investors non-voting shares from their stock benchmarks.