May 16 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it plans to sell new three-year global benchmark notes due July 2, 2015 on Thursday.

The size of the offering has yet to be determined.

Settlement is May 21.

The joint lead managers on the sale are Barclays, Deutsche Bank and UBS Securities. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by James Dalgleish)