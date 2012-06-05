June 5 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Tuesday it will not issue benchmark notes in its June 5 window of optional note issuance.

In its 2012 note calendar Fannie Mae said that all dates for note issuance are optional, and it may forgo any scheduled monthly issuance.

The next scheduled announcement is June 28.

(Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)