Aug 1 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it will skip its first window for benchmark note issuance in August.

The dates are windows of optional note issuance and it may forgo any scheduled monthly issuance, according to Fannie Mae's 2012 note calendar.

The next scheduled announcement date is Aug. 14. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by James Dalgleish)