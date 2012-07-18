July 18 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it launched $4.5 billion of new five-year benchmark notes due Aug. 28, 2017, to be priced later on Wednesday.

Settlement is July 20.

The joint lead managers on the sale are Citigroup, JP Morgan and UBS. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by James Dalgleish)