US STOCKS-Wall Street higher on strong jobs data; banks rise
* Indexes up: Dow 0.45 pct, S&P 0.35 pct, Nasdaq 0.25 pct (Updates to open)
July 18 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it launched $4.5 billion of new five-year benchmark notes due Aug. 28, 2017, to be priced later on Wednesday.
Settlement is July 20.
The joint lead managers on the sale are Citigroup, JP Morgan and UBS. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.45 pct, S&P 0.35 pct, Nasdaq 0.25 pct (Updates to open)
* Compnay will move its Michigan Microsoft Technology Center (MTC) to downtown Detroit in early 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Macquarie, First State seen as interested-sources (Adds details on OLT, interested parties)