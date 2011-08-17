NEW YORK Aug 17 Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the largest U.S. home funding company launched $4.0 billion in new five-year benchmark notes due Sept. 28, 2016, to be priced later on Wednesday, according to a market source.

The notes are expected to yield 35.5 basis points over comparable U.S. Treasuries, the source added.

The joint lead managers on the sale are Barclays, JP Morgan and UBS Securities. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie)