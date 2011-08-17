BRIEF-Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services
* Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Aug 17 Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the largest U.S. home funding company launched $4.0 billion in new five-year benchmark notes due Sept. 28, 2016, to be priced later on Wednesday, according to a market source.
The notes are expected to yield 35.5 basis points over comparable U.S. Treasuries, the source added.
The joint lead managers on the sale are Barclays, JP Morgan and UBS Securities. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie)
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 A Congressional committee said on Thursday it was seeking a review into whether senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway had violated ethics rules by using her position to promote product lines of President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, a day after he attacked a retailer for dropping them.
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.