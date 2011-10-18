BRIEF-Ring Energy files for mixed shelf offering of up to $500 mln - SEC filing
* Ring Energy Inc files for a mixed shelf offering of up to $500 million - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2kkak7o) Further company coverage:
Oct 18 Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the largest U.S. home funding source, launched its new $3 billion five-year benchmark note sale on Tuesday, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The notes, due Nov. 15, 2016, were launched with a yield of 39 basis points over comparable U.S. Treasuries.
Pricing was expected later on Tuesday, with settlement on Oct. 20.
Barclays, Deutsche Bank, and JP Morgan are the joint lead managers of the sale. (Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Meridian Waste Solutions Inc- on Jan 31, 2017 co entered an exclusivity letter with Waste Services Industries - SEC filing
* DIP HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO MARCH 31, 2017, WITH OPTION OF A FURTHER THIRTY-DAY EXTENSION