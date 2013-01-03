Jan 3 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Thursday it sold $5.0 billion of new five-year benchmark notes due Feb. 8, 2018.

The 0.875 percent notes were priced at 99.723 to yield 0.931 percent, or 17 basis points over comparable U.S. Treasuries.

Settlement is Jan. 7.

The joint lead managers on the sale were Barclays Capital, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan.