July 17 Fannie Mae, the largest home funding company, said on Wednesday it sold $3 billion of new three-year benchmark notes.

The 0.625 percent notes, due Aug. 26, 2016, were priced at 99.679 to yield 0.730 percent, or 16 basis points over comparable U.S. Treasuries.

Settlement is July 19.

The lead managers on the sale were Barclays Capital, JP Morgan, and Nomura Securities.