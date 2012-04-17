April 17 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, on Tuesday sold $4 billion of new three-year benchmark notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The 0.50 percent notes, due May 27, 2015 were priced at 99.711 to yield 0.594 percent, or 18 basis points over U.S. Treasuries.

Settlement is April 19.

The joint lead managers on the sale were BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Credit Suisse. (Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by James Dalgleish)