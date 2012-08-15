Aug 15 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $4.0 billion of new three-year benchmark notes due Sept. 28, 2015.

The 0.500 percent notes were priced at 99.914 to yield 0.528 percent, or 12 basis points over comparable U.S. Treasuries.

Settlement is Aug. 17.

The joint lead managers on the sale were BNP Paribas, CS First Boston and Deutsche Bank.