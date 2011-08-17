NEW YORK Aug 17 Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the largest U.S. home funding company, said on Wednesday it sold $4.0 billion in new five-year benchmark notes due Sept. 28, 2016.

The 1.250 percent notes were priced at 99.818 to yield 1.287 percent, or 35.5 basis points over comparable U.S. Treasuries.

Settlement is Aug. 19.

The joint lead managers on the sale were Barclays, JP Morgan and UBS Securities. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)