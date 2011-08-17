BRIEF-Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services
* Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Aug 17 Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the largest U.S. home funding company, said on Wednesday it sold $4.0 billion in new five-year benchmark notes due Sept. 28, 2016.
The 1.250 percent notes were priced at 99.818 to yield 1.287 percent, or 35.5 basis points over comparable U.S. Treasuries.
Settlement is Aug. 19.
The joint lead managers on the sale were Barclays, JP Morgan and UBS Securities. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 A Congressional committee said on Thursday it was seeking a review into whether senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway had violated ethics rules by using her position to promote product lines of President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, a day after he attacked a retailer for dropping them.
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.